Warner confirms Injustice movie

DC’s expansion into television and film continues. The latest news is that Injustice, one of the comic book firm’s most popular alternative stories, will have an animated movie. This has been confirmed by the Warner Bros. Home Entertainment division, which is responsible for the launch of all its animated films. And it also seems like it won’t be long before we get our first look at this adaptation.

According to information from Comic Book, that division of the study has confirmed that its next big bet in terms of animation will be an adaptation of Injustice, one of DC’s most popular alternate stories that led to a fighting video game franchise also called Injustice: God Among Us back in 2013. After many years of fan requests, a movie will finally be made of it.

In case you’re unfamiliar, the story tells of the events that happen after Superman is tricked by the Joker and kills Lois Lane himself. This leads the superhero to become a tyrant who takes control of the planet and it is up to Batman and a group of heroes to overthrow this evil version of the Man of Steel.

If that plot sounds more or less familiar to you, it is because elements of it were adapted in the nightmare scenes in Batman vs Superman: The Origin of Justice – 27% and Zack Snyder’s La Liga de la Justicia – 82%. From what we could see in both, that director’s plan was always to turn an enemy to the character of Henry Cavill, although in those films this happens not because of the Joker, but because of Darkseid, who takes over the anti-life equation.

No further details were released. The information was shared through a statement about the launch of Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2. We do not have details for now on who will be in charge of the direction, the voice cast for the animated film and the writers. What we do know is that it will be on the Blu-ray of that production about the bat that a preview of Injustice.

It will be necessary to see how the public of followers of Zack Snyder reacts to the news. As you surely know, his fans have promoted the #RestoreTheSnyderverse campaign to see his vision of the trilogy he originally planned and that, as we mentioned, would have included certain elements of that comic. On the other hand, perhaps the success of the animated version could encourage the studio to bring back plans to Justice league 2 Y 3.

Injustice does not have a release date yet. The physical formats of Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2 They should arrive in the fall of this year, so we are months away from seeing the preview of this new animated film. Most likely then the title will have a release date for either the end of this year or spring 2022. Until then, the closest DC fans will get to the multiverse will be with the Flash movie, which has already begun. their production and you will see different versions of past franchises of their superheroes.

