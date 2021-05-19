Warner confirms Injustice movie – Tomatazos

DC’s expansion into television and film continues. The latest news is that Injustice, one of the comic book firm’s most popular alternative stories, will have an animated movie. This has been confirmed by the Warner Bros. Home Entertainment division, which is responsible for the launch of all its animated films. And it also seems like it won’t be long before we get our first look at this adaptation.

According to information from Comic Book, that division of the study has confirmed that its next big bet in terms of animation will be an adaptation of Injustice, one of DC’s most popular alternate stories that led to a fighting video game franchise also called Injustice: God Among Us back in 2013. After many years of fan requests, a movie will finally be made of it.

In case you’re unfamiliar, the story tells of the events that happen after Superman is tricked by the Joker and kills Lois Lane himself. This leads the superhero to become a tyrant who takes control of the planet and it is up to Batman and a group of heroes to overthrow this evil version of the Man of Steel.

Soon more information.

