Warner Bros. would never have understood the Flash time travel scene in the Snyder Cut

Among the many differences between the version that premiered in theaters in “League of Justice” and the true vision of director Zack Snyder who arrived this past March under the title “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” a crucial scene is found at the conclusion of the film. When the team is defeated by Steppenwolf, Flash manages to go back in time to save them all.

This very important scene in Zack Snyder’s approach was completely eliminated from the movie that hit theaters in 2017. We knew the studio didn’t want that scene, but now we dig deeper to learn that it really the study did not finish understanding it.

This is what visual effects supervisor John “DJ” Des Jardin affirms in a recent interview, where he related that in the meetings they were having, the people of Warner Bros. admitted that they did not fully understand the scene, and that is why they chose for eliminating it.

It’s funny, because that was always in the story. We shot it back in 2016. It was something that, I don’t know what it was, the mood of the studio at that time, they just didn’t get it, to be honest. They were like, ‘I don’t get this,’ and maybe it was the pre-nature of it or the nature of the post-vis editing or whatever, but it was one of the first things to remove after removing Zack from the movie. , sadly. I’m very, very happy with the work Bryan (Hirota, visual effects supervisor) did because Bryan hadn’t had a chance to play that scene before, so it was all new to him. I had lived with it for years, and the specs never changed. And I had some initial post-vis versions that I could show him. I loved the breath, the depth and the scope that it gave to those great ideas that are in those images.

Snyder himself also acknowledged a couple of months ago speaking with Yahoo that the issue of time travel was an element of dispute with the study: “It was always a bone of contention with the study. They did not want it to go through time again ”.

Ironically, Warner Bros. is adapting a version of the Flashpoint plot for the upcoming solo Flash movie featuring the character of Ezra Miller, a plot that literally involves time travel. In addition, it is said that this movie could bring a new status quo to the DC movie universe.

Via information | Beyond the Trailer | The Direct | Yahoo!