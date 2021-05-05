Warner Bros would be working on a sequel to Joker, the film that led Phoenix to the Oscar

After having positioned itself as the great success of 2020 for Warner Bros., the production company hinted that it had no plans to carry out a sequel from Joker, film starring Joaquin Phoenix.

However, rumors now suggest that the film directed by Todd Phillips will have a second part. According to a note from The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. would be working on Joker 2 to make it part of the DC multiverse.

In the text dedicated to the new Superman movie project with an African-American Clark Kent, THR points out that among the production house’s future plans are not only the sequel to Joker but also the spin-off Gotham PD from HBO Max.

So far no more details have been released about the production of Joker 2, a film that managed to raise $ 1.07 billion at the box office.

PHOENIX WINS THE OSCAR THANKS TO JOKER

On February 9, Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor award at the 92nd edition of the Oscars thanks to his performance in Joker.

Phoenix not only managed to put his own spin on the Joker, he created a completely different character than those embodied by his predecessors. His work conquered international critics, which caused the actor to sweep in practically all the awards ceremonies and culminated with the finishing touch with the recognition of the Oscar for best actor.

Todd Phillips’ film became the second superhero comic-based feature film to win the Oscar for Best Picture, just a year after Black Panther accomplished such a feat. With eleven nominations, the film starring Joaquin Phoenix broke the record for the Marvel film and Nolan’s Batman by becoming the first film based on a comic book character to lead the nominations, something that had not happened in any of the 91 previous editions of the Oscars.

Source: However