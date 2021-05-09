Warner Bros. would be looking to unite the Arrowverse with the DCEU

Superhero movies inspired by comics bring endless creative possibilities, changing their characters, linking different stories or showing different versions of them. On the big screen characters from graphic novels have been around for years, like Superman: The Movie – 93%, although the most important team meetings have occurred in recent years.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Both Marvel and DC have done their thing with the Avengers franchise – 92% until Avengers: Endgame – 95% (their biggest reunion) or with Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, that although they still do not bring together a large number of characters, Snyder’s film has become one of the most epic events. Although there were many plans for the Snyderverse to slowly bring in other superheroes, now that the director is no longer involved with the Warner company, he is interested in exploring the arrival of more characters.

As part of the DC Extended Universe it is currently in development The Flash, a film that underwent several changes for years, but now with Andy Muschietti in charge, everything seems to be going from strength to strength. The film starring Ezra Miller prepares many surprises, and perhaps the most anticipated is the inclusion of the concept of the multiverse, something that has stood out in the history of Barry Allen both on television and in comics.

Keep reading: Jeffrey Dean Morgan still wants to be Batman in some DC movie

This, without a doubt, means a great opportunity for study, because with all the material they have available they could do something great. Until now there has been talk of the supposed arrival of Michael Keaton repeating the role of Batman, a character that was significant for his career in the 80s by the hand of Tim Burton. But according to the informant Daniel Richtman, Warner has another ace up his sleeve.

Richtman says the company is looking to unite The Flash with the Arrowverse, which contains all the DC stories on television broadcast by The CW; since Smallville up to Arrow – 89% and The Flash – 87%. Let us remember that in the special Crisis on Infinite Earths, where all the stories were put together and there was even a cameo by Tom Welling, had a special participation of Ezra Miller, which confirmed that both the Arrowverse and the DCEU were occurring in the same timeline, albeit in different universes.

Continue with: Gal Gadot confirms Joss Whedon threatened to make her career “miserable”

Until now, it is not known exactly what the main objective with this multiverse is, nor who from the series could be seen in the film, but it is a fact that a Grant Gustin cameo would be just as exciting as Miller’s in the show. of TV. If Warner Bros. does not take up this idea to The Flash, the plans could still be on the table joining both universes taking advantage of the HBO Max platform.

After the launch of the HBO platform, Warner executives commented that they were interested in making solo series or prequels of their characters on said streaming service, like what Disney Plus has done with Marvel Studios; and this would also be a great opportunity to unite the Arrowverse with the DC Extended Universe.