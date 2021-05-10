Warner Bros wants the return of a star to DC Comics movies

In recent years, DC Comics movies have bet heavily on great actors and want to continue to have many of them.

Will Smith he was one of the protagonists of the film Suicide Squad of 2016, even though his acting was pretty good as Deadshot, has not returned to any of the movies of Dc comics. Something quite curious because we will not even see it in the new installment of this team of villains directed by James Gunn. Although they will be Harley quinn (Margot Robbie), Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) or Amanda waller (Viola Davis). Your position will occupy it this time Idris Elba Interpreting Bloodsport.

When it premiered Suicide Squad and grossed more than $ 746 million, a solo movie by Deadshot with Will Smith absolute protagonist. In fact, in 2018 the actor said that the project was still ongoing. But nothing more was ever known on that subject.

They have spectacular plans for this character.

But now Warner Bros wants to make a movie that could be shocking, as it would face Deadshot from Will Smith with Deathstroke from Joe manganiello. Two similar characters who wear masks, armored suits, and have incredible marksmanship. So to see them face to face, it would surely be something spectacular for the fans.

TO Deathstroke from Joe manganiello we have seen it recently in the version of The Justice League from Zack snyder in a scene with Lex luthor from Jesse eisenberg and then in an apocalyptic vision next to Batman (Ben Affleck), Mere (Amber Heard), Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Joker (Jared Leto).

Will Smith He has a pretty busy schedule for now, as he will play Venus and Serena Williams’ father in King richard, will be a mobster from the New York of the 70s in The Council and also pretends to do Bad boys 4. As Bad Boys for Life It was one of the highest grossing films of 2020.

Would you like to see a DC Comics movie of Will Smith's Deadshot vs. Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke?