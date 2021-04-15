Warner Bros wants more LGBTI representation in Matrix 4

Share

They are preparing the film Matrix 4, the long-awaited new installment of the science fiction saga that revolutionized cinema at the beginning of the 21st century.

More than 20 years have passed since the first installment was released and at the end of 2021 it will arrive Matrix 4, where we will see again Keanu reeves Y Carrie-Anne Moss coming back like NEO Y Trinity. But there will also be new elements, since they have signed Priyanka chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Y Jessica henwick, to interpret characters of which for now we have little information.

That cast list makes it immediately clear that the film is committed to diversifying more than the previous films did. But there are also plans for there to be more representation LGBTI on Matrix 4.

This information fits with the way of acting of the director.

Matrix 4 will be directed by Lana Wachowski, who this time will not be accompanied by her sister Lily But even so, the Wachowskis have long been praised for their strong queer representation in their productions. So if this is what Warner Bros wants for the franchise, then the director will probably have no problems with these guidelines.

The Wachowskis have previously confirmed that Matrix can be interpreted as an allegory of the trans experience, something that Keanu reeves He has supported. So it’s natural for the fourth installment to become a representative LGBTI real on screen. Although for now, not much is known about the story and how the characters of NEO Y Trinity. Because we clearly saw them die in the third installment, as their sacrifices meant peace between humans and machines.

Matrix 4 will be released in cinemas around the world and on the platform of HBO Max December 22, 2021. Are you looking forward to seeing the movie? Leave us your comments below.

