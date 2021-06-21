Warner Bros uses DC Comics characters and that makes fans angry

Share

Social media is blazing against Warner Bros for a decision it has made regarding DC Comics characters.

The movies of Dc comics has many fans who do not hesitate to use social networks when they feel that their characters are mistreated. Now an advertising action of Warner Bros has caused those who worship the Snyderverse get angry.

It seems that in Warner Bros are using any moment to directly attack the Superman from Henry cavill, that undoubtedly there are still many fans who hope to be able to see in the cinema and that Zack snyder make Justice league 2.

Thus the controversy has arisen:

The building of Warner Bros Studio Tour in Burbank (California) has been decorated with huge images of the characters of Dc comics. You can see Harley quinn by Margot Robbie, Superman by Christopher Reeve, Batman by Michael Keaton, Wonder woman by Gal Gadot and Aquaman by Jason Momoa. This has led to it being interpreted as a direct attack on the Superman from Henry cavill and to Batman from Ben affleck.



Here are some reactions that can be read on Twitter: Something obvious at this point is that Warner Bros is trying to replace Ben Affleck’s Batman with Michael Keaton’s. You have the current members of the DC Comics movies there EXCEPT Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman… Why? This is very extrange. They are disrespecting Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck. The lack of respect towards Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck is staggering. They clearly don’t want to recognize DC Comics movies like Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. Warner Bros really hates Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman. This is so sad Warner Bros. Are Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck a joke to you? They are in 3 DC Comics movies and in the same universe as Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. Discovery help us and fix this. Fuck you Warner Bros you’re trying to erase Henry Cavill’s Superman and Ben Affleck’s Batman with what? A dead man and an old man? Your hypocrisy has no limits. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is a hit, whether you want it or not. They are literally trying to erase the movies and characters we love from our eyes. Why are Keaton and Reeve here instead of our current Batman and Superman? (Yes, it is just a billboard, but it is a symptom of a bigger problem.)

What do you think? Do you think it is simply a publicity strategy or a direct attack on the DC Comics characters played by Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck? Leave us your comments below.

