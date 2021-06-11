Warner Bros thinks Robert Pattinson is the best Batman

There is still a long way to go before we see The Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson, but the reports couldn’t be more positive.

There is a great debate among fans of Dc comics to know who is the best Batman film of history. Among the candidates are Adam west, Michael Keaton, Val kilmer, George Clooney, Christian bale, Ben affleck and now we will add to Robert Pattinson. But it seems that Warner Bros it is clear to him.

Since the directors of the film studio who have already been able to see important parts of the film The batman they think that Robert Pattinson is the best Dark Knight since Michael Keaton played the role in the duology of Tim Burton.

Without a doubt, to play a good Batman, it takes a great Bruce wayne, since he is an orphan traumatized by seeing his parents die murdered in front of him, but he is also a billionaire playboy, computer genius and builder who vent his traumas by disguising himself at night as bat and tormenting criminals.

What will the movie be about?

The batman will introduce us to a Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) that he has been the vigilante of Gotham. When the police cannot solve some murders of people of the high society of the city, they turn to him to catch the criminal. In the movie we can see classic villains from Dc comics What Catwoman, The riddle, The Penguin Y Carmine falcone.

The film will have a great cast led by Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Zöe Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Charlie Carver, Max Carver and Con O’Neill.

we hope that The batman is as good as the managers of Warner Bros. We’ll find out when it hits theaters around the world on March 4, 2022. Feel like seeing it? Leave us your comments below.