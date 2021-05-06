Warner Bros. Seeking Black Actor and Director for Next Superman

They will reboot Superman and it will be very different from what we have seen so far in the movies, it will also be part of an alternate universe.

A few months ago Warner Bros hired the acclaimed author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates to write the script for a new movie by Superman, which will be produced by JJ Abrams. Since then it has been speculated that it will be a black actor who will play him and the first on the list seems to be Michael B. Jordan.

The plan is to present a Black superman to the world and Warner Bros has also agreed to hire a black filmmaker to direct the film, which means that JJ Abrams it will only produce.

According THR, since Warner Bros they have already ruled out Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II), JD Dillard (Sleight), Regina king (One Night in Miami) and Shaka king (Judas and the Black Messiah) as candidate possibilities. Since the number one on the list to lead the black Superman is Ryan coogler or Barry jenkins.

As we already know Ryan coogler is very committed to Black panther 2, therefore it would only be free from 2022.

This version of the DC Comics hero will be in his own universe.

Like Joker or The batman are stories that are outside of any other movie, this black Superman would not be in the DCEU next to Black adam, Shazam!, The Fash or Aquaman. Therefore, if they decide to do Justice league 2, the actor Henry cavill he would still be the Man of Steel. Which would confirm that there are different cinematographic universes with the characters of Dc comics. Since, supposedly, the concept of the “multiverse” will be introduced in the film of The Flash and from there anything will be valid.

It is not the first time that a film has been made with a Black superman, since the role was offered many years ago to Will Smith. On that occasion he rejected it because he did not know how people would react. So in the end they made the movie of Superman returns starring Brandon routh.

Do you want to see a movie about a black Superman? Leave us your comments below.