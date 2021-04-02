Warner Bros. Reorganizes Its DC Extended Universe: The Discarded Projects And Which Are Still Underway

Warner Bros. has decided to review its calendar and put a little order in its DC Extended Universe., a corner that aspires (again) to propose a network of interconnected projects Marvel roll, ranging from upcoming projects for the big screen to television fiction, including proposals such as ‘The Suicide Squad’ by James Gunn, the HBO Max series ‘Peacemaker’ directed by John Cena or ‘The Batman’, The Return of Man Bat developed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson.

Thus, in a statement that collects THR, Warner has assured that “some titles in development, including ‘New Gods’ and ‘The Trench’, will not go ahead. We thank our partners Ava DuVernay, Tom King, James Wan, and Peter Safran for their time and collaboration during this process, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate with them on other DC stories. The projects will remain in your capable hands in case betting on them is considered in the future“Thus the film that DuVernay was posing with King falls off the list, the same as the spin-off of ‘Aquaman’ with which Wan wanted to explore the most terrifying side of The Pit that we knew in the film starring Jason Momoa.

DuVernay and King have been disappointed in Warner’s decision, sharing their displeasure on Twitter. “Tom, I loved writing ‘New Gods’ with you,” starts the aforementioned filmmaker. “I’m sad that the saga of Barda, Scott, Granny, Highfather and The Furies ends this way. Diving in Kirby’s Fourth World has been a tremendous adventure. They cannot take that away from us. Thanks for your friendship“.” Ava! I am so incredibly proud of the work that we have done, it was a pleasure to see you bring your passion and talent to these characters. I really felt like Kirby’s legacy was being honored And I wish that we could have moved on“replies King.

While it cooks …

As said also said North American media, With the exception of ‘The Batman’, which would take place in an alternate Earth known to fans as Earth-2, DC would be betting that its projects share the same universe. The key to launching this concept would be ‘The Flash’, a film with a release date set for November 4, 2022, which will address the multiverse and in which it is rumored we would see several Batman and Supergirl.

Other pending projects for 2022-23 include ‘Black Adam’ (July 29, 2022) and ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ (June 2, 2023), in addition to productions starring Blue Beetle, Batgirl, Supergirl, Green Lantern and Static Shock. Zatanna’s movie and the third part of ‘Wonder Woman’ are also in development, as well as an upcoming Superman, by JJ Abrams and screenwriter Ta-Nehisi Coates.