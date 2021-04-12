Warner Bros prepares in case it has to replace Ezra Miller as Flash

Share

The Flash movie is one of Warner Bros’ big bets for years to come and that should make Ezra Miller one of the biggest stars in the world.

A year ago a strange and unpleasant event occurred, since a video was viralized where you could see Ezra Miller suffocating a fan. At the time there was a lot of speculation about what was really happening and there were also reports that it could greatly affect the actor’s career. But time passed and it seems that the matter was totally forgotten.

In fact, many came to think that Ezra Miller I could lose the papers of The Flash in the movies of Dc comics Y Credence Barebone / Aurelius Dumbledore on Fantastic Beasts 3, but neither of those two things happened, as he reprized the role of the sprinter in League of Justice from Zack snyder and soon they will begin to shoot the movie of the character alone. While continuing in the spin-off franchise of Harry Potter. So, we could say that for him life goes on the same.

Warner Bros does not trust that the controversy is totally closed.

The film studio wants to introduce alternative versions of The Flash in case they have to replace Ezra Miller sometime. They have also shown that they do not mind getting rid of a star so that they are not affected by negative publicity. One of the great examples is that Johnny depp left his role of Grindelwald on Fantastic Beasts 3 and will be replaced by Mads mikkelsen.

The actor Ezra Miller He has never publicly addressed the situation, but now they assure that he is willing to talk about that incident, which could cause the controversy to be reborn. So it could affect the development of the film The Flash who will direct Andy Muschietti and that will premiere on November 4, 2022.

