Warner Bros. has decided to postpone the releases of some of its future projects due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, ‘Wonder Woman 1984‘will not finally arrive until August 14, 2020, while’In a New York neighborhood‘,’Scooby!‘ Y ‘Malignant‘they remain without a release date until the waters return to their channel.

“When we gave the green light to ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ it was fully intended to be seen on the big screen. We are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will bring the film to theaters on August 14,” said Toby Emmerich. , President of Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “We hope the world is in a safer and healthier place by then.”

These four films join a large list of titles that the studios are delaying to avoid this crisis that is ravaging the world. For example, Disney has indefinitely delayed the releases of ‘Mulan’, ‘The New Mutants’ and ‘Black Widow’, MGM has done the same with ‘No Time to Die’, Paramount with ‘A Quiet Place 2’, and Universal has moved the premiere of ‘F9: The Fast Saga’ a whole year.

About ‘Wonder Woman 1984The movie is directed by Patty Jenkins and stars Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, accompanied by Kristen Wiig as Cheetah and Chris Pine again in her role as Steve Trevor. As the title suggests, the new movie will carry over to the 1980s where we will find Wonder Woman facing a completely new enemy: Cheetah.

For his part ‘In a New York neighborhood‘(In the Heights) is an adaptation of the hit Broadway musical starring Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins and Jimmy Smits in the roles of Usnavi de la Vega, Benny and Kevin, respectively. Jon M. Chu (‘Crazy Rich Asians’) directs the project based on a script written by Marc Klein.

Speaking of ‘Scooby!‘We are talking about Scooby-Doo’s first animated adventure for the big screen, with the unknown story about the origins of Scooby-Doo and the biggest mystery in Mystery Inc.’s career. Directed by debutant Tony Cervone, the film will tell us how Scooby and Shaggy met, and how they joined young detectives Fred, Velma, and Daphne to form the famous detective agency Mystery Inc.

By last, ‘Malignant‘is the new horror film by James Wan, a movie starring Annabelle Wallis (‘ Annabelle ‘), George Young, Jake Abel, Maddie Hasson, Michole Briana White and Jacqueline McKenzie whose plot so far is kept secret. This movie was originally due to arrive on August 14, the designated date for the premiere of the Wonder Woman sequel.