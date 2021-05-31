Warner Bros. misunderstood The Flash scene in the Snyder Cut

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% was a success on the HBO Max platform and many others, however, fans do not agree with some decisions made by Warner, for example, not to continue with the Snyderverse. Recently, another surprising detail about the film and the company is revealed that will surely add another point against its executives. It seems that several in Warner did not understand the popular scene of The Flash in which time returns and saves everyone, and even tried to eliminate it. In the following paragraphs we discuss the details.

Without a doubt, that career with The Flash with “At the Speed ​​of Force” as the background theme song turned out to be one of Zack Snyder’s great successes in his special cut. The moment is truly dramatic, the Mother Boxes completely merge and give way to the destruction of the world, but Darkseid, Steppenwolf and their followers did not take into account the incredible power that runs through Barry Allen’s veins. The sprinter gains momentum and throws himself in reverse to return time and life to his friends, achieving success and changing the destiny of the planet forever, even the universe.

Not a few agree that that scene was a manner used by Zack snyder to honor his daughter Autumn, who committed suicide shortly before the premiere of the 2017 version. After that event, the director took time to be with his family and later returned with his special cut of Justice League and Army of the Dead. Now the visual effects supervisor for the 2017 release, John “DJ” Des Jardin, reveals that Warner Bros. did not understand the scene from The Flash, recorded several years ago, and removed it from the 2017 version.

It’s funny, because that was always in the story. We shot that way in 2016. It was something that, I don’t know what it was, the mood of the studio at the time, they just didn’t get it, to be honest. They were like ‘I don’t get this’, and maybe it was the pre-visit nature or the post-visit nature or whatever, but it was one of the first things they threw out after pulling Zack out of the movie. Unfortunately.

For him Snyder cut, Bryan hirota he was in charge of supervising the special effects. Des Jardin He was very pleased with the result and shared a few words about his work:

I’m very, very happy with the work that Bryan (Hirota, visual effects supervisor) did on it because Bryan hadn’t had a chance to play that scene before, so this was all new to him. I had lived with it for years and the spec never changed. And I had some later versions in sight that I could show him. I really loved the breath, the depth and the scope that it gave to those great ideas that are in those images.

The world was delighted with Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a film that showed us the director’s vision as he kept it in his mind. This superhero adventure turned into one of the most anticipated events of 2021 and everything turned out just the way the fans wanted it, a total success for the filmmaker. The magnificence of the story of Snyder He surprised everyone, showing that the director does not intend to give up his style and that he is still very capable of offering us endearing trips with the DC characters. Things couldn’t have turned out better with the movie that gave a second chance to Zack to show the world his mastery over this genre, something his most loyal fans will never forget.

