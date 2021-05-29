Warner Bros misunderstood Flash’s temporary journey in Justice League

They took away a key moment of Flash in the movie Justice League (2017) just because of the bad relationship he had with Zack Snyder.

It’s really not very difficult to understand and it seems quite coherent at the moment, so it’s not quite understood why Warner Bros took away the temporary trip of Flash on League of Justice. In the final battle against Steppenwolf in the version of Zack snyder we can check how the arrival of Superman causes the heroes to defeat the villain, but the Mother Boxes go haywire and cause an explosion that disintegrates them. But luckily, Flash travels at a speed greater than light and manages to go back a few seconds to help Cyborg to control those three powerful objects and obviously save the rest of the team members and the entire Earth. This does not appear in the 2017 theatrical version and the reason is that the studio did not understand the scene.

This is explained by the visual effects supervisor of League of Justice, John “DJ” Des Jardin:

“It’s funny, because that was always in the story.” Jardin said. “We shot that way in 2016. It was something that, I don’t know what it was, the mood of the studio at the time, they just didn’t get it, to be honest. I do not understand this. Maybe it was the pre-visit nature or the post-visit nature or whatever, but it was one of the first things they threw away after taking Zack Snyder out of the movie, sadly. “

He continued, “I’m very, very happy with the work Bryan Hirota (Visual Effects Supervisor) did on Justice League, because he hadn’t had a chance to play that scene before, so this was all new to him. I’d lived with it for years, and the spec never changed. And I had some later versions in sight that I could show him. I really loved the breath, the depth and the scope that he gave to those great ideas that are in that imagery. “

Zack Snyder himself spoke about this scene.

“He was always a bone of contention with the studio. They didn’t want me to go back in time ”. Commented the director of League of Justice.

The funny thing is that Warner Bros has given the green light to a story of Flash where he will return to the past to avoid the death of his mother and that will cause the present to change. Something that fits very well with the scene that can be seen in the version of League of Justice from Zack snyder, since while Barry Allen he is speeding through space and time, he sends messages to his father and says that he is the owner of his future but also of his past. So thanks to this action, you could convince yourself that going back a few years may be a good idea.

Both versions of League of Justice can be seen in HBO. Which one do you like the most?