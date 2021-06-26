Warner Bros. makes some changes to its schedule and delays ‘Dune’ a few weeks

Warner Bros. has made some changes to its 2021 schedule that affect its films slated for fall.. ‘The Many Saints of Newark’, the prequel to ‘The Sopranos’, is delayed a week to October 1, while ‘Cry Macho’, the new Clint Eastwood, has been advanced to September 17.

All this affects ‘Dune’, which will arrive three weeks later than expected: Its release date goes from October 1 to October 22. All the dates mentioned are from the US market and come from Variety, but it is certain that ‘Dune’ will have a more or less simultaneous global premiere; As for the other two films mentioned, nothing is known about their Spanish premieres at the moment.

Denis Villeneuve’s film has suffered several delays in the last year. It was first due to hit theaters in November, but Warner Bros. pushed it back to December hoping the coronavirus situation would improve. Finally, Hollywood studios gave up 2020 and delayed all blockbusters to this year, ‘Dune’ included.

Will you go to HBO Max?

Warner Bros. also made the decision to test an unprecedented new distribution strategy in 2021: is releasing the films in the US at the same time in theaters and on its streaming platform, HBO Max. This has happened with titles like ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘,’ The Warren File: Forced By The Demon ‘and’ In A New York Neighborhood ‘, and some of them have remained blockbusters.

But releasing blockbusters of these sizes directly to streaming, making viewers decide to watch them at home and facilitating piracy, can have disastrous consequences on the box office of these films. ‘Dune’ needs theaters to be profitable, something Villeneuve and producer Legendary have insisted on, who went so far as to say that they would legally fight to secure an exclusive theatrical release. So far there has been no news in this regard, and the plan remains a simultaneous release like the rest of Warner’s titles.