Warner Bros is still scared by the Ezra Miller scandals

The actor Ezra Miller is one of the most important assets of Warner Bros, that is why his excesses in his private life worry the film studios.

Ezra Miller is currently a great movie star, he began to emerge thanks to the haunting thriller We need to talk about Kevin (2011), later we could see it in The advantages of being an outcast (2012) and And suddenly you (12015). His film career took a brutal turn when he was signed as Barry Allen / Flash for Zack snyder, briefly debuting in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). Then he repeated the role in The Suicide Squad (2016), League of Justice (2017 – 2021) and now he will have his own solo film in 2022. But he also plays Credence Barebone / Aurelius Dumbledore in the movies of Fantastic Animals.

Some time ago it was speculated that he might lose his roles in The Flash Y Fantastic Beasts 3 because a video was released showing them suffocating a fan in Iceland. But the spin-off of Harry Potter has already been shot and the movie of Dc comics it is in full production. So his attitude in his private life has not affected his film career at the moment.

The studio believes there is more material from the harmful actor.

According to a reliable source of Reddit, which is usually quite right on issues related to the managers of Warner Bros, it seems that they are very concerned because new information from Ezra Miller come to light. Or that the aforementioned video will go viral again when the two movie premieres approach.

The actor should also be concerned, because Ezra Miller has no more projects beyond The Flash (2022)So if the movie studios put you on the blacklist, it will be very difficult to get out of it. Something that has happened to Johnny depp or Gina Carano.

