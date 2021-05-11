Warner Bros is aggressively anti Zack Snyder

Share

We already know that if we don’t see Zack Snyder’s Justice League 2 movie it’s because Warner Bros doesn’t want to work with the director anymore.

After the version of Zack snyder from League of Justice will premiere in HBO Max, it has been speculated that they will make the sequel. In fact, there are many fans who want them to continue with this “Snyderverso”. Although for now the plans Warner Bros are reboot to Batman Y Superman, which would cause that we would not see the heroes of Dc comics against Darkseid.

In a recent interview, the director Zack snyder He spoke of the few chances that we will see Justice league 2.

“I would think of it this way. Yes, Warner Bros has been aggressively anti Zack Snyder, so to speak. And that’s … What can you say? What can I say? They are clearly not interested in my opinion. But I would also say that they certainly weren’t interested in my version of Justice League. They certainly made decisions about it. And I love the characters, and I love the worlds, and I think it’s an amazing place to make a movie. So there it is.

The director also talked about the movements of fans supporting his work.

Zack snyder He commented, “I don’t know what could be done as you go along, other than I think the fan movement is so strong and the fan community has such a pure intention. And I really have great respect for him. I hope the cooler heads prevail at Warner Bros and that they see that there is a massive fan who wants more of that. But … Who knows what they will do? “

For now, Zack snyder will premiere Army of the dead from Netflix on May 21, but after that he has no more projects going on. So you must decide whether to continue waiting for Warner Bros make up his mind and let him make more movies of League of Justice or start silly different projects.

