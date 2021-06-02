Warner Bros. Discovery, the “new” entertainment giant

In mid-May, AT&T agreed to merge its WarnerMedia assets with Discovery Inc., thus forming a new media conglomerate that will try to dominate the streaming video sector. After the important announcement, now the US operator has released the name of the new corporation: Warner Bros. Discovery. Therefore, they take advantage of the denomination of two entities widely known worldwide.

The first steps of Warner Bros. Discovery, yes, will have to wait until 2022, since the merger is subject to the approval of regulatory bodies. David zaslav, current CEO of Discovery, will be the director of the new conglomerate. During May he stated that his first objective at the head of the company was “build ties with the creative community”. That is, with those people and companies that make content production possible.

“I will be wherever creatives are in the world. I will strive to create the best creative culture. We want our company to be the place where people seeking creativity can find it.”

And, in an age where there are multiple competitors in the streaming video sector, offering original movies and series is key to attracting new subscribers. In the specific case of Warner Bros. Discovery, your bets and ambitions will be focused on Discovery + and HBO Max. The latter, by the way, will begin its expansion on June 29 with its arrival in Latin America. During the second semester it will do the same in Europe and other regions of the world.

Which production companies and channels will come under the Warner Bros. Discovery umbrella? By the names you can deduce that we are before one of the world’s largest media and entertainment conglomerates: Warner Bros., Discovery Channel, HBO, Animal Planet, DC Comics, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Food Network, Turner Networks, TNT, TBS, Eurosport, Magnolia, CNN and TLC, among others. However, the corporation has already warned that it will invest more resources to expand its “capacity for original content and programming.”

One of the biggest investor concerns, according to The Hollywood Reporter, is how Warner Bros. Discovery will manage the vast amount of content across its various streaming video platforms. Zaslav pointed out that they will be flexible in the distribution of programs, series and movies. However, at the moment they have not defined whether they will focus all their assets on the same service or on several. The Walt Disney Company, for example, divides its productions into Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN + based on the target market.

Read this too …