Well … Warner Bros. has finally decided to delay the premiere of ‘Tenet‘. That’s right, just two weeks: From July 17 to 31. At least in the United States, since in the absence of official confirmation it is to be expected that the same will also happen in our country.

A move made without a doubt to save time for the opening of cinemas around the world, as we must not forget that we are talking about an ambitious overproduction of more than 200 million dollars.

A blockbuster that will now go from premiere a week before to premiere a week after ‘Muln‘, thus making Disney’s the first major Hollywood blockbuster to hit theaters after the coronarivus.

This move has also brought with it the decision to delay the launch of ‘Wonder Woman 1984In this case, a little over two weeks: The sequel to the hit movie of 2017 will finally be released on October 2, at least in the United States, although hopefully in Spain as well.

Again directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot, remember that at first its premiere was announced for December 13, 2019. Later its delay to June 5 was announced and later, once it was seen that COVID-19 had come to stay, it was delayed again to that August 14 that we already know will not be released.

Lastly, mention that the company will now take advantage of that July 17 to re-release ‘Origin‘in theaters again, for lack of official confirmation, at least the United States. A film also written and directed by Christopher Nolan that said weekend will be ten years old since its premiere.

