If we slept yesterday with the delay of the premieres of ‘Tenet‘ and ‘Wonder Woman 1984Today we woke up with Warner Bros. also having decided to delay the premieres of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong‘o’Matrix 4‘, among other.

Let’s go by parts.

First Warner Bros. has announced the delay of the movie directed by Adam Wingard from November 20 of this year to May 21, 2021, the same day that Lionsgate plans to release ‘Spiral: Saw’. By the way, as it has been known this week the new movie of the MonsterVerse of Legendary will have a soundtrack composed for the occasion by Tom Holkenborg, aka Junkie XL (‘Mad Max: Fury on the road’, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ ).

In turn, Warner Bros. has announced the delay of the fourth installment of the franchise of ‘Matrix’, still without an official title and again led by Lana Wachowski and Keanu Reeves, from that quoted May 21, 2021 to April 1, 2022, just one week after ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. Recall that its filming, currently paralyzed by the coronavirus, will not restart until at least July.

‘The witchesRobert Zemeckis’ have also been affected by the pandemic and / or this restructuring: Originally scheduled for next October 9, its release will finally take place in 2021, on a date yet to be specified.

For its part, the new film of ‘Tom and JerryHalf real image and half animation, it also delays its launch from 2020 to 2021: From December 23, 2020 initially scheduled to March 5, 2021, a date when you will come face to face with ‘Ghostbusters beyond’ and ‘Foster’, the new animated film from Blue Sky Studios.

In addition, Warner Bros. has also dated on behalf of New Line Cinema an « untitled horror movie » for June 4, 2021, a day in which precisely it would not lack competition because by then there are already up to three titles « with potential » like ‘Micronauts’, ‘Vivo’ and ‘Samaritan’. All four are supposed to premiere a week before ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ …

Reactions to Warner Bros. ‘strategic moves were swift. For example, him ‘Wild‘Solstice Studios has been delayed from July 1 to 10, while the’Greenland‘STX has been delayed from July 31 to August 14, which has left vacant’Wonder Woman 1984‘and where it will also be released now’Bill & Ted Face the Music‘, a week earlier than Orion Pictures stipulated so far.

The new movie from the DC Cinematic Universe has also caused Universal to be « forced » to move the premiere of ‘BIOS » Initially planned for that October 2 in which, cross your fingers, we will finally meet Diana Prince, the film will finally be released on April 16, 2021, the same day that Warner Bros. itself plans premiere ‘Reminiscence’.

Lastly, it is worth mentioning that all these dates refer in principle to the United States, pending confirmation of what their new dates will be for our country. Dates on the other hand subject, daringly subject to change under the circumstances.

Click on each title for more information on each of them.