These are the facts that marketing, advertising and media specialists should master before starting this Monday: Facebook messenger is testing a new feature that would better protect messages from prying eyes; Warner Bros. Looking for a new owner for its video games division, which is key to the production company’s engagement; Manzana facing a new lawsuit … and more.

Facebook

The social network seeks to offer more control and privacy options to users. Now, according to press reports, he was testing a new feature for Facebook Messenger that would better protect messages from prying eyes. Similar to how it can be done with Telegram or WhatsApp, this new function would empower users to put access locks using Face ID, Touch ID or a password to be able to chat.

Toys

Although the economy and consumption have slowed considerably in recent months, this does not mean that it stopped completely. We observe this in the most recent data provided by a report by the NPD Group on the toy industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, which reveals that the Mexican market contracted by 7.8 percent, but at times like Día del Niño, Night Sales and Hot Sale, managed to reverse the behavior, although it is underlined that it was not enough to maintain the levels of past years. However, the behavior of e-commerce sales that “presented a triple-digit performance” give optimism to the sector for the end of the year.

Warner Bros.

AT & T’s proprietary entertainment producer is looking for a buyer for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment (WBIE), its video game developer and producer division. According to a CNBC report, pure heavy fart from the gaming world has been interested in these studies; Possible bidders are Take-Two Interactive, Electronic Arts, and Activision Blizzard, among others. If the sale occurs, specialists consider that it would be an important change for Hollywood and its relationship with the industry.

Hilton

The hotel chain launched its cleaning and disinfection program for the facilities in line with what is the ‘new reality’. This is Hilton CleanStay created in collaboration with RB, manufacturer of Lysol and Dettol, and the Mayo Clinic, with the aim of offering a safe and comfortable experience to its clients.

Manzana

The Cupertino tech faces a class action lawsuit over a group of games and applications. According to an Apple Insider report, this is a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California in which Apple is alleged to be complicit in promoting gambling and addictive behavior by allowing developers to market loot-based apps and games on the App Store.

