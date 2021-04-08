Warner Bros. confirms that it plans to re-release first only in theaters starting in 2022

They will not be all his films, but they will be the blockbusters or the most anticipated, but Warner Bros. has confirmed that next year they want to release in the traditional way, first in movie theaters.

At least he said so Jason kilar, the CEO of the studios, in a statement in Recode: “I think it’s very fair to say that a great movie, let’s say a great movie like DC’s … would come first exclusively in theaters and then go to some platform like HBO Max.”. And on this list would be The Batman, Aquaman 2, Fantastic beasts 3, The Flash or Black adam.

In fact, last March Warner has already signed an agreement with the American chain of cinemas Regal Cinemas so that your most important productions will be premiered on the big screen at least 45 days in advance before we get to digital windows. Although this also means shortening the usual period before the pandemic, which was double, 90 days.

Kilar’s words clear, in part, the doubts What was there about whether the policy of the big studios was going to be, as up to now and conditioned by Covid and the boom in platforms, to premiere simultaneously in cinemas and HBO Max (as is currently the case in the United States), after the real earthquake that caused the announcement that its great films of this 2021 would follow this strategy, which included titles such as Dune, Suicide squad or even Matrix Resurrections.

However, it must be remembered that the company has obtained great results with feature films like Godzilla vs. Kong following this line of simultaneous premieres in the North American market (it is estimated that there it was seen in 3.6 million homes only during the first three days), and also with others who have come directly in streaming, Zack Snyder’s Justice League case.