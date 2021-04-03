Warner Bros. cancels James Wan’s ‘The Trench’ and Ava DuVernay’s ‘New Gods’

In a surprising move Warner Bros. has decided to cancel two of its most anticipated future projects:‘The Trench’, horror spin-off focused on the dangerous fictional kingdom through which the King of Atlantis has to cross that was going to direct James Wany‘New Gods’(New Gods), a film based on the iconic Jack Kirby characters who had fallen into the hands of Ava DuVernay.

“As part of our DC roster, some titles in development, including New Gods and The Trench, will not be moving forward,” Warner Bros. and DC said in a statement. “We thank our partners Ava DuVernay, Tom King, James Wan and Peter Safran for their time and collaboration during this process and we look forward to continuing to collaborate with them on other DC stories. Projects will remain in their able hands as they move forward in the future.”

The Hollywood Reporter advances that the decision to cancel the development of these projects was made once the president of DC Films, Walter Hamada and other executives of the studio began to reflect on the list of upcoming DC Extended Universe projects and come to the conclusion that they are not. there was a “natural place” for these movies. Therefore, instead of leaving these projects without a clear direction, they preferred to cancel them for now.

That said, it wouldn’t be surprising if Warner Bros. and DC later decided to pick up these projects again depending on how the DC Cinematic Universe goes. Regarding the spin-off of the film starring Jason Momoa, it seems that the studio thought that for the moment the sequel in development to ‘Aquaman’ was sufficient; while the decision to cancel the development of New Gods could be due to the need to give it more space after the premiere of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, since the first included Darkseid, a villain recently seen in the Zack Snyder cut. .

Despite the disappointment of this news, the future of the UEDC still has a promising future full of new projects such as’ The Suicide Squad ‘, the spin-off series of’ Peacemaker ‘,’ Black Adam ‘,’ Shazam! Fury of the Gods’, ‘Blue Beetle’, ‘Supergirl’, ‘Batgirl’, ‘The Flash’, ‘Green Lantern Corps’,’ Zatanna ‘,’ Wonder Woman 3 ‘or the spin-off of’ Themyscira ‘. We will also have the trilogue of ‘The Batman’ starring Robert Pattinson and the spin-off series ‘Gotham City Police Department’, although these will not be linked in the same universe.