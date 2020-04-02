Warner Bros Announces New Release Dates for Their Movies | Instagram

The American entertainment company Warner Bros moved its releases and ad the new and expected dates his films that could not be released due to the crisis around the world that has been going on for a few weeks.

2020 could have been a big year for the world of cinema, but nothing went as expected after the tragic crisis that is currently happening due to the pandemic.

So far Warner has released his new dates for the premieres that he had to postpone because most of the cinemas around the world are closed.

It may interest you: Looney Tunes is part of the new Tommy Hilfiger collection

Movies like Wonder Woman 1984, The witches and Scooby, can be enjoyed from the second semester of the year.

It is planned that the next July 24 the film is released Tenet revolving around international espionage, time travel, and evolution.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Sorcery 3: The Devil Forced Me To Do It, will be released on 11 of September for all those fans of horror movies. This is a sequel to The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, making it the eighth installment in the The Conjuring Universe franchise.

While the police drama, The many saints of newark will be seen in theaters on 25 of the month of April and in the month of October reach Witches to the card that will feature comedy, horror and fantasy.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

He November 20 you can see the great fight of Gotzilla vs. Kong, in the month of December the day 4 reach King richard and the 18 of the same month the film will be released Dune.

The season of summer is the most profitable time for Hollywood, and supports almost the 40% of the company’s annual income, so they hope that by then things will improve around the world so as not to suffer more losses.

You can also read: Wonder Woman 1984 postpones its premiere

.