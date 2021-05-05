Warner Bros. and DC are looking for a black director and actor for the next Superman movie

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Warner Bros. and DC have begun their search for a black actor and director to lead the future Superman reboot. While it is true that this search has begun, at the moment the studio is in no rush as the script will not be delivered until mid-December.

The idea of ​​developing a movie starring a black Superman began in 2019, when it was announced that Ta-Nehisi Coates was writing a reboot of the man of steel under the production of the J.J. Abrams, Bad Robot. Also, the protagonist of this new film will come from Krypton, come to earth and could be a “piece of the 20th century”.

As we have been announcing, the main candidate to play the man of steel is the star of ‘Creed. The Legend of Rocky ‘and’ Black Panther ‘, Michael B. Jordan. The actor recently said he does not know what will happen in the future, but he did acknowledge feeling flattered by the fact that his name constantly rings for the role. Recall that DC has previously had a black Superman named Calvin Ellis, but it is unknown if that name will be used for this film.