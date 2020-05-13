Amber Dean had recovered from a mild coronavirus infection and the family of five had just finished their quarantine at home when their oldest son Bobby, 9, became ill.

“At first it was nothing serious, it looked like a stomach virus, as if he had eaten something that did not sit well with him,” said Dean, who lives with her husband and three children in the town of Hornell, in western New York. “But the next day he couldn’t hold anything back and his stomach hurt so much that he couldn’t even sit down,” he said.

In the local hospital emergency room, doctors suspected he had an infection in his appendix and sent him home with instructions to see a pediatrician.

It was not until after Bobby’s condition worsened alarmingly that doctors realized he was among the small but growing number of children with a mysterious inflammatory syndrome believed to be related to the virus.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the state is investigating about 100 cases of the syndrome, which affects blood vessels and organs, and whose symptoms are similar to those of Kawasaki disease and a toxic shock.

Three children have died in the state, and Cuomo instructed hospitals to prioritize COVID-19 testing in children with symptoms.

In New York City, which has reported at least 52 children sick with the syndrome, Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday asked parents to call their pediatricians as soon as possible if their children show symptoms, such as persistent fever, rash , abdominal pain and vomiting.

That’s what Bobby Dean’s family did, even though they live in Steuben County, which only has 239 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and is located in a part of the state that is expected to start reopening some job sites on Friday.

The family doctor performed a coronavirus test the day after he presented to the emergency room, but the results would take 24 hours. By that night, the boy’s fever had increased, his abdomen was swollen, he was severely dehydrated, and his heart rate had quickened. His father, Michael Dean, took him to Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester, 90 minutes away.

“They took a quick COVID test in Rochester and it tested positive,” said Amber Dean. For the next six days, she was in the hospital with her son while he was connected to intravenous lines and a heart monitor. He returned home on Mother’s Day.

“It never affected his respiratory system, it was his heart that affected,” Dean said. The swollen lymph nodes caused the abdominal pain, he added. “They hope it will recover 100%, but they say there have been children with lasting effects.”

Children in other parts of the United States and Europe have been hospitalized with the condition known as pediatric multisystemic inflammatory syndrome.

In New York, the syndrome has been found in large numbers of young people. A 5-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl have died.

About 23% of these cases have occurred in children under 5 years old, approximately 29% in children between 5 and 9 years old, 28% in children between 10 and 14 years old, and 16% in young people between 15 and 19 years old. years.

In his testimony before a US Senate committee on Tuesday about the government’s response to the coronavirus, doctor Anthony Fauci said that children generally do better than adults and the elderly, but warned that there is still much to learn from the virus.

“For example, right now, children presenting with COVID-19 who actually have a very strange inflammatory syndrome and very much like Kawasaki syndrome,” said Fauci. “I think we had better be very careful not to be arrogant in thinking that children are completely immune to the ill effects.”

