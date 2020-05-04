California: protests and political battle to reopen 3:34

. – From California to New York, more Americans take to the streets, some for recreational activities and others in protest.

But as some states ease or lift their containment orders, researchers predict more coronavirus deaths this summer than previously expected.

As of Sunday, more than 1.1 million people in the United States have been infected with coronaviruses, and more than 67,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

States like California have stood firm on their confinement orders and have met with protests.

But more than 30 states have begun easing some restrictions on social distancing, ranging from simply opening state parks to allowing certain companies to restart functions.

Some of those states allow stay-at-home orders to expire, with warnings restricting what businesses can open and how. Georgia, for example, still requires the elderly to stay home until June 12.

Other states and counties will ease the restrictions this week. In Arkansas, gyms can reopen on Monday, and beauty salons can open on Wednesday.

In Yuba and Sutter counties in Northern California, restaurants, tattoo shops, and shopping malls may open Monday.

Many offices in Colorado will also be able to open on Monday, although they will be limited to 50% of their capacity.

Elsewhere, residents of New York City and the country’s capital, Washington, many of whom seemed to be following social distancing rules, enjoy warmer weather in parks and open spaces this weekend.

Many Pennsylvania and New Jersey residents were able to take advantage of some state parks, forest facilities and golf courses for the first time this spring.

Companies face new dilemmas

Just because some companies can reopen does not mean they do.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott allowed retail stores, shopping malls, restaurants and theaters to reopen on Friday, but limited his occupations to 25%. The state mandate supersedes all local orders.

But in the city of Dallas, some companies have decided that “it makes no financial sense” to reopen with an occupancy limit of 25%, Mayor Eric Johnson said Sunday.

“Mathematics doesn’t pay for it profitably,” Johnson said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

While some customers are “getting their feet back in business,” he said, others still don’t want to go back.

“People are not going back to these restaurants and movie theaters and shopping malls … because they don’t feel it is safe to do so,” Johnson said.

In Georgia, retail stores were allowed to reopen on Friday, but with spacing and sanitation rules.

Altar’d State, a women’s clothing store in Alpharetta, only allowed 10 people to enter at a time, including employees.

Every item of clothing a customer tried on but did not buy was placed on a high-temperature steam engine before being returned to the shelves.

Outside, retired nurse Kate Martin waited her turn to enter the store. She said she had been eager to get out of her house to get some fresh air, but still had reservations about going.

“I still think it might be a little early to come back and be that close. So we’ll see, “he said. “Hopefully the result will be good.”

Fauci: lifting the measures too soon can backfire

Some states have not complied with the guidelines recommended by the White House for reopening. Among the guidelines to “Open America Again,” states should not begin reopening until they have a downward trajectory of documented cases over a 14-day period.

Now, some health experts say reopening too soon will backfire. A coronavirus screening model often cited by the White House raised its prediction for the death toll in the United States in August, in part due to measures taken prematurely.

And how deadly a second “inevitable” round of this virus will be depends on how prepared the United States is, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force.

Fauci warned that lifting the measures prematurely could lead to a rebound of the virus that could put the United States on the “same ship we were a few weeks ago.”

Kentucky Governor Says Protesters “Reckless”

In New Mexico, an emergency declaration ordering the city of Gallup to remain closed until noon Monday was extended until Thursday, according to a press release from the office of the governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The state invoked the Riot Control Act on Friday in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus after an outbreak spread through McKinley County.

As of Sunday afternoon, McKinley County reported 1,144 positive cases, the highest number in the entire state, according to the press release.

In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters Sunday that state covid-19 cases were “at their worst” stagnation and thanked residents for sticking to state guidelines.

The governor gave a report on the number of cases and deaths this weekend, saying that in the coming days he would focus on preparing companies for phased reopens.

But Beshear himself questioned Sunday’s report, which showed 80 new cases and zero deaths in the state, saying there had simply been a pause in testing. “That’s why we average,” he said. “No day right now is only 80.”

Beshear also criticized protesters who were at the state Capitol on Saturday, saying that people needed to express their views safely.

“What I have heard is that the speakers and leaders, and even the state representatives or state senators asked people to remove their masks, they were told that social distancing is optional, and one even said that they are not going to take the vaccine when ready. That is just reckless, “he said.

Kentucky has had 5,129 confirmed cases of covid-19 and one probable case. It has had 253 deaths.

‘As a nation, we cannot go through this again’

Seven states have joined together to prevent the recurrence of one of the biggest crises in this pandemic: the shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE, for medical workers.

“It happened across the country. You couldn’t get enough dresses. You couldn’t get enough masks, ”New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.

He said states had to bid with sellers among themselves, which raised prices. “As a nation, we cannot go through this again,” Cuomo said.

So the governors of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts announced a new coalition on Sunday to support a regional supply chain that is less dependent on foreign equipment.

“The goal of this approach is to decrease the potential for disruptions in the supply chain for PPE and medical equipment, including disinfectants and respirators, and testing, and to promote regional economic development,” said a statement from the Cuomo office.

Approved experimental drugs

Although Fauci and other doctors predict a second wave of coronavirus, there is hope that the US USA count on a new tool in that fight.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved experimental remdesivir as a treatment for hospitalized patients with severe coronavirus.

In an emergency use authorization Friday, the agency said the benefits of using the drug outweighed the risks.

Remdesivir is the first licensed therapy for the virus in the country, said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn.

“This is an important clinical advance that showed a statistically significant reduction in recovery time for covid-19 patients and is the first licensed therapy for covid-19,” said Hahn.

The drug was approved a few days after researchers said it could help patients recover more quickly from the infection.

The federal government will begin sending “tens of thousands” of remdesivir courses earlier this week and will decide where the drug goes, according to Daniel O’Day, president and CEO of Gilead Sciences, the maker of the investigational drug.

“We intend to bring (remdesivir) to patients early this next week, starting to work with the government, which will determine which cities are most vulnerable and where are the patients who need this medication,” O’Day said in ” CBS ‘Face the Nation ”on Sunday.

CNN has contacted the US Department of Health and Human Services. USA for feedback on how medications will be distributed.

