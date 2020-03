FRIDAY, 03/27/2020 20:03

Today’s news> Climate> weather forecast 03/27/2020 02:01:00 p. m.

For this weekend a warm temperature is expected on Saturday and for Sunday the rain could be present in some areas of the Monterrey metropolitan area

INFO7

By: Yuli Castillo

