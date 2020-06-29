Alicia Keys, protagonist at the BET Awards 2020
Adults 18-49
ABC: 0.6 / 4
CBS: 0.5 / 3
NBC: 0.3 / 2
Fox: 0.2 / 1
The CW: 0.1 / 1
ABC
07:00 – ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ (R): 4,210,000 [0,5/3] (2nd)
08:00 – ‘Celebrity Family Feud’: 5,500,000 [0,7/5] (1st)
09:00 – ‘Press Your Luck’: 3,640,000 [0,6/4] (1st)
10:00 – ‘The Match Game’: 3,460,000 [0,5/3] (1st)
CBS
07:00 – ’60 Minutes’: 7,705,000 [0,7/5] (1st)
08:00 – ‘The 2020 BET Awards’ (8-11 p.m.): 1,985,000 [0,4/2] (2nd)
NBC
07:00 – ‘Hollywood Game Night’: 1,810,000 [0,3/2] (3rd)
08:00 – ‘The Titan Games’ (R): 1,285,000 [0,2/1] (3rd)
09:00 – ‘America’s Got Talent’ (9-11 p.m) (R): 2,237,000 [0,4/2] (3rd)
Fox
07:00 – ‘Last Man Standing’ (R): 886,000 [0,1/1] (4th)
07:30 – ‘Duncanville’ (R): 511,000 [0,1/1] (4th)
08:00 – ‘The Simpsons’ (R): 839,000 [0,2/2] (3rd)
08:30 – ‘Bless the Harts’ (R): 631,000 [0,2/1] (4th)
09:00 – ‘Bob’s Burgers’ (R): 750,000 [0,3/2] (3rd)
09:30 – ‘Family Guy’ (R): 750,000 [0,3/2] (4th)
The CW
08:00 – ‘Stargirl’ (R): 409,000 [0,1/0] (5th)
09:00 – ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’ (R): 372,000 [0,1/0] (5th)