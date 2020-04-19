Writing this review is a bit strange considering the context in which we are in both scenarios. New York is attacked by a pandemic and the city is paralyzed. The difference is that in the game we’ll be talking about today, street battles broke out and our mission is to defeat some Agents who switched sides to try to restore order in The Big Apple. This is The Divison 2: Warlords of New York.

Warlords of new york is an expansion / DLC of the base game of The Divison 2, in case you have not played this title, there is a micro review:

The Division 2 It is a great game for you to gather your friends and go find enemy groups that want to end order in Washington, build a base, level up and find the best team to advance and regain control, it is not a game that will to change your life and you don’t have an Oscar-worthy story; but you don’t need it. Go get 3 of your friends, build a squad and clean up the streets of DC. Mega recommended.

Okay, now we are going to talk about the DLC Warlords of New York. It is an expansion of what we saw in the base game, but with the difference that it returns us to The Great Apple; city ​​where the events of The Division 1 (2016) occur.

It all starts when you get an emergency call from New York and before you know it there’s a helicopter out of the White House Willing to take you on your mission in NYC, here is one of the few things that take us off balance from the expansion: Once you enter NYC, you cannot return to Washington until the 9-10 hour campaign ends.

It is a bit strange and frustrating because if your friends want to go to fight in Washington, you will not be able to join them and unless they have also bought the expansion, you will see them alone.

This off balance, but you will soon understand that The Division 2 WoNY You can also enjoy it alone and it is that the city has many things to keep you entertained because it is perfectly built and set to immerse yourself in the context in which the game wants you. Not only in the exterior scenarios, but also the buildings you enter, you can see the attention to detail not only graphic; but of level construction.

The main mission is to defeat Aaron Keener Who is hidden somewhere in NYC, to find him you must first defeat his 4 buddies. This is where the second thing that took us off balance comes in: The bullet sponges return and in a big way.

This was one of the main problems in The Division 1 and that he seemed corrected, or rather disguised, in the sequel; However, in Warlords of new york It is impossible to notice that there are many enemies that you can empty 17 machine gun cartridges, 7 bazookas, 28 grenades and that they will withstand without any problem just using a bulletproof vest.

It is not a deal-breaker at all, but it is there and it is important that they know it.

So what’s so great about the game?

Absolutely everything else. Returning to New York, seeing familiar faces from the first installment, and defeating Aaron Keener is a true delight. The story does not deliver what it seems it promises at first, but as we said before, You don’t come to The Division because of the story, you come because of the gameplay and it’s a very solid gameplay.

The progress mechanics are going to keep you glued to the game and if you can get friends to join your adventure, we promise it will be hours and hours of fun because that’s The Division: fun without any other pretense. It rhymes because it’s true.

It’s pretty clear: if you like this type of game (shooter / looter) you are going to like what the franchise has to offer and WoNY is only more of the same in the best way.

This text was possible thanks to a review code that Ubisoft gave us; if you’re still not sure if it’s worth going to Warlords of new york, follow PUSH THE BUTTON in Twitch Well, we will be playing the expansion these days.