Warlley Alves vs. Ramazan Emeev Added to UFC Fight Night on June 22

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 20: (LR) Warlley Alves of Brazil kicks Mounir Lazzez of Tunisia in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 20, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC)

After almost a year and a half of absence, Warlley alves will return to the octagon soon.

According to MMA Fighting, the 30-year-old Brazilian, winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3, it will be measured at Ramazan Emeev this June 22.

Alves made his return to the Octagon after thirteen months with a TKO in the first round against Mounir lazzez in the UFC Fight Island 8. That had been his first win since knocking out Sergio Moraes in the UFC 237.

Emeev, former 185-pound champion of M-1 Global, comes from raising his record with the UFC to 5 – 1 with a split decision before David zawada in the UFC on ABC 1.

The Russian is 4-1 since his Welterweight debut.