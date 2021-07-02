Warholm breaks the world record for 400m hurdles

07/01/2021 at 10:53 PM CEST

Norwegian Karsten warholm, twice world champion of 400 m hurdles, set a new world record with a time of 46.70 this Thursday at the Bislett Games in Oslo, which erases from the lists the old record that on August 6, 1992 gave the Olympic title to the American Kevin Young in Barcelona with 46.78.

Warholm had already dropped below 47 seconds twice and on five occasions had fallen less than half a second from Kevin Young’s record. Now, before his countrymen, he has achieved it in an impeccable career.

Behind the new world record holder came the Brazilian Alison dos Santos, who broke the South American record with 47.38, and the Turkish of Cuban origin Yasmani Copello (48.86).

Warholm’s world record was the highlight of a meeting in which Armand Duplantispole vault world record holder, confirmed his hegemony with a 6.01 meter mark, which he reached without a single miss, before failing in his attempt to break his own world record with the bar at 6.19.

It was the twenty-first time that Duplantis faced his two great rivals, the French Renaud Lavillenie – his predecessor as record holder – and the American Sam Kendricks, and the outcome was the same as on the five previous occasions: victory for the Swede.

Kendricks, a two-time world champion, finished second with 5.91 and Lavillenie third with 5.81.

The Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha, 3,000m indoor world champion in 2016 and 2018, won here with the best world record of the year in distance (7: 26.25), Norwegian rally record (dethroning Haile Gebreselassie, who had 7: 27.42 from 23 years) and his personal best record.

Behind, Kenyans Jacob Prop (7: 30.07) and Nichlas Kimeli (7: 31.33) also made a personal mark.

The australian Stewart mcswein He took the Dream Mile with his best personal record (3: 48.37), an area record, ahead of Pole Marcin Lewandsowski (3: 49.11). The Spanish Ignacio Fontes closed the list, tenth with 3: 59.82

The Cuban guy Andy Diaz, with a mark of 16.70 meters, finished second in the triple competition, behind the Algerian Mohamed Triki Yasser, who reached 17.24 meters.

The Algerian set the winning mark on his first attempt and approached his best record of the season (17.31) to take the victory ahead of Díaz and Portuguese Tiago Pereira (16.64), who was penalized by a headwind that blew at 0.5 meters per second.

The Spanish Pablo Torrijos, who will attend the Tokyo Olympics, made his best mark in the last attempt, 16.50, but it did not help him to get on the podium, he finished fourth.