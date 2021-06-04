Warhammer Underworlds and Frostpunk free on Steam and Epic

At the very least, it turns out that, in the middle of the capabilities struggle between Steam and Epic Games Store, the next two free games offered by both platforms deal exactly with war, strategy and resource management, and the titles Warhammer Underworlds: Online and Frostpunk.

Available completely free of charge, in this case each game will be available on one of the platforms.

On the one hand we will have a available through the Epic Games Store, for which we will have to log in with our Epic account on the web or desktop app, access the game file (or click on this direct link), add it to our shopping cart with, and complete the “purchase” to have it unlocked for life in our library.

Method practically identical to the one we will use on steam, being able to redeem it through from the Steam website (direct link), or directly in the desktop application, looking in both cases for the title in the store and adding it to our library.

Once again, remember that these free games can only be redeemed for one week, their deadline being next Thursday, May 10, counting until 4:59 p.m. (peninsula time) in the case of Frostpunk, and until 6 p.m. : 59 in the case of Warhammer Underworlds: Online.

Frostpunk

Released a year ago, we find the first survival game focused on managing an entire society, developed by the creators of the critically acclaimed and insightful This War of Mine.

And it is that halfway between the Sim-City and the conventional survival titles, we will have to put ourselves in the role of the leader of the last city in the world, taking as a duty to deal with both the citizens and the infrastructure. Combining the difficulty of two tactical genres such as survival and city and resource management, we will have to put our judgment and morality to the test to try to move forward with our own society.

Frostpunk minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 (64 bit) Processor: Any 3.2 GHz Quad Core processor Memory: 8 GB of RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or equivalent Storage: 4 GB of available space DirectX: Version 9.0c

.

Warhammer Underworlds: Online

On the other hand, on the occasion of the recent launch of Necromunda: Hired Gun, all the games in the Warhammer franchise are enjoying a discount campaign of up to 85%, with the even more remarkable full discount of Warhammer Underworlds: Online, available from way totally free.

A digital adaptation of the explosive turn-based board game produced by Games Workshop. The game features the battle between powerful gangs from the Age of Sigmar universe in an eternal player versus player battle for glory. Pick a raid, build your decks, and fight your way to victory using dice and card mechanics that offer endless strategies.

Minimum requirements Warhammer Underworlds: Online

Operating system: Windows 7 (64 bit) Processor: 3.2 GHz Dual Core processor Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R7 370 Storage: 8 GB available space DirectX: Version 11

.