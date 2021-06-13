warfare with up to 128 players looks like never before in the next-gen

If last week we attended the launch of ‘Battlefield 2042’, the new shooter from EA and DICE, today Microsoft has been in charge of revealing the first game’s first gameplay. Yes, it is true that the images we see have been extracted from the pre-alpha, but in the absence of knowing what the final game will look like, the truth is that it looks tremendous.

The gameplay is, in a way, a recreation of the first official trailer from the player’s point of view. In fact, we can clearly see some scenes, like the one where a helicopter is shot down with a quad with C4 or the one with the tornado. The futuristic setting is also confirmed, although without becoming a game that moves away from the real thing. Next we review the keys, but not before advancing the Release Date: Oct 22, 2021.

War looks scary

The gameplay has clear reminiscences of what ‘Battlefield’ has been until now. EA and DICE once again bet on photorealistic graphics, only now it leaves the aesthetics of World War II to take us to the future. That’s why we find advanced military vehicles, icy areas in which we will move with sliders and all kinds of vehicles.

On the other hand, in this first gameplay we can finally see in the first person what EA was referring to with adverse atmospheric phenomena in game. Tornadoes, tsunamis and other misfortunes They will happen randomly in the games, something that we can take advantage of in our favor to move (for example, we can deploy the flight suit to slide using the currents of the hurricanes) or that can kill us in a jiffy.

Another interesting aspect that EA has already confirmed is that, finally, We can change the accessories of the weapons without having to return to the start menu. Anyone who plays Battlefield will know that you cannot add a peephole or silencer to your weapon at any time, but you must die and do it from the map screen. That ended in ‘Battlefield 2042’, since we can modify the accessories of the weapon at any time during the game.

It goes without saying that, even being images of the prealpha, the game looks fabulously good. There is a tremendous amount of detail in the weapons, buildings, lighting, and particles. We will have to wait a little longer, until October 22 of this year to test it for ourselves, but the new EA looks really good. The game will be released on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and PC, although it will be limited in some respects on the old-gen.

