Crytek, the developer of Warface, the free2play shooter which came in mid-February to eShop, has released an update for the title. As it happened on the other platforms where you can enjoy the game, the modes came first cooperatives and competitive and some time later the battle royale. This time, it was a month and a half later when this way of playing was implemented, which is now available in Nintendo Switch.

The battle royale is a game mode that, a few years ago, became fashionable with PUBG and Fortnite, more representatives have come to the genre, such as Apex Legends or the recent Warzone from Call of Duty. Despite this, few have reached Switch, alone Fortnite and Realm Royale, so its inclusion in Warface It is a new option for gamers and, unlike the other two, it has a more realistic approach and graphics.

Warface brings a different battle royale to those already on Nintendo Switch

Through the official website of Warface, we have been able to know all the details that characterize the new game mode. As in the others, our goal is to be The last survivor in a battle arena that shrinks in size over time. We will only start with a melee weapon, so if we want to get better equipment, we will have to investigate the different locations in search of ranged weapons and armor. The number of players, 32, is less than the ones we usually find, although it doubles those of any other PvP mode in the base game.

In addition, we remind you that Crytek it’s not news just for Warface, but also because in the middle of this April, the remastering of Crysis. The FPS, which was one of the most striking of its generation thanks to its graphics engine, the CryEngine, will arrive this summer to Nintendo Switch.

