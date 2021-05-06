Warehouse auctions, the unknown section of Amazon with the lowest prices

What are Amazon Warehouse Auctions and how they can save you a lot of money. Photo: Getty Images.

Despite being one of the most visited web portals in the world, Amazon continues to have sections that are completely unknown to the general public. And it’s a shame because they offer products that, for one reason or another, they have really good prices.

Beyond the Renewed section, which we already told you about a long time ago, within the e-commerce giant there is also a completely unknown section called Warehouse auctions, a place where you can find products at a great price, as long as you accept certain conditions on your purchase.

Make yourself comfortable that we explain everything so that you save some good pesos.

What are ‘Warehouse auctions’?

This concept includes products that have been returned by customers, that have the box open or that have been slightly damaged during handling in warehouses. All this makes Amazon feel obliged to sell them at an even lower price, without thereby having to renounce the advantages of buying on this platform in terms of shipping management, return rights or customer service.

One thing should be clear to you: whatever the product is, you will always have its operation guaranteed. It is one thing for it to be blemished or for the box to be damaged, but Amazon promises not to sell anything, regardless of its condition, if it does not fulfill its function.

This is how Amazon Warehouse Auctions work – Photo: Amazon.ca

Having clarified this, the process of classifying the “warehouse auctions” is very simple: once Amazon receives a product, it makes sure that it works and assesses its condition (if it has any scratches, for example).

Once classified in some of the categories that we show you below, it goes on to be shown for sale with a lower price than normal:

New: the product has not been opened but the box is and will arrive damaged.

Like new: the condition of the product is in perfect condition but, due to the condition of the box, it cannot be considered “new”. In these cases, it is very likely that it is a return, in which a previous customer opened the box and removed the product from the package.

Very good condition: the product works perfectly but has cosmetic defects or stains.

Good condition: the product works perfectly but either has cosmetic defects or stains that could indicate that it has been used; or minor accessories are missing; or the packaging has been replaced by another for better protection.

In all cases, Warehouse Finishing products do not have a manufacturer’s warranty but they do you have the right to return them If they don’t convince you, using Amazon’s return policy.

Good Warehouse Auction Deals

It is useless for us to explain what these “auctions” consist of if we do not give you some good examples of them, don’t you think?

As you can imagine there are all kinds of categories, from games to books, through Smart TVs, cameras or musical instruments. In all of them, to access the offers, you have to enter the product sheet and find where it says “New and used.” Clicking there will display a menu with the Warehouse Auction options.

You just have to search well and find the perfect offer like the ones we show you now:

BUY IT for $ 1,772 pesos in Amazon.com

Nintendo Switch MONSTER HUNTER RISE Deluxe Edition System: its official price is $ 10,899 pesos but you can save more than 1,000 pesos if you buy it at the auction in “like new” condition.

BUY IT for $ 9,843 pesos in Amazon.com

BUY IT for $ 1,424 pesos in Amazon.com

What are you waiting for to find your super offer?

