Editorial: Movie theater / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Warcraft entered the world of cinema with a film that debuted in 2016 and that brought the video game universe to reality thanks to CGI animation. Although it became the most successful video game-based film to date, the poor performance in the US market ended any possibility of sequels. If you always wanted to know what they would be about, then this interests you, as the director shared more details, as well as the reasons why they would not come true.

The director of the movie Warcraft: The First Encounter of Two Worlds, Duncan Jones, recalled on Twitter that due to what he generated at the American box office, the plan to develop the story with several sequels was thwarted, although he believes that the plan is still very good.

In case you missed it: various items that were used in the Warcraft movie were auctioned for millions of dollars.

Jones planned a trilogy that told the story of Durotan and the liberation of the orcs

According to Jones, the trilogy would feature Durotan’s journey in pursuit of his promise to his race to get them a new home. This would be accomplished with 2 sequels.

After the first installment, Jones would tell the story of Go’el or Thrall as a young man while he was a slave in a gladiatorial camp in Blackmoore. In this place he would meet a Tauren, a nomadic race, with whom he befriended and that would indicate to him that heading west he would find more allies and even take him to the new home he promised to his people.

Finally, in the third part, later events would be discussed, such as the congregation of the horde to liberate the orcs near the eastern kingdom, after which they would undertake a journey by sea until they reached Kalimdor and settled, founding Orgrimmar, the Azeroth’s first city.

Unfortunately, as we told you, the film did not record good numbers at the North American box office, although it did very well in other parts of the world, which helped the film’s profits rise to $ 439 MDD, which would mark the largest success for an adaptation of a video game to celluloid.

three, the gathering horde army and freeing of orcs around the Eastern kingdom before a dangerous trip across the sea to Kalimdor, & the founding of the 1st Azerothian city of Orgrimmar. Basically the trilogy was the fulfilling of Durotan’s promise to give his people a new home. – Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) June 21, 2020

What did you think of Jones’s ideas? Did you see the film? Would you have liked more Warcraft tapes to arrive? Tell us in the comments.

Something interesting is that during the development process Jones had many restrictions to represent the world he wanted, so he had to adapt to the demands of Legendary Pictures; Despite this, at the time, Duncan did not rule out a sequel.

If you want to know more about this Blizzard franchise, we invite you to check this page. In this other movie you can find our review about the movie.

Stay informed with us at LEVEL UP.

Source