If you liked Wargroove as much as we are in luck, another indie reminiscent of Advance Wars is on its way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. PQube, more specifically its division focused on independent studies title, will bring to all platforms the latest work of Raredrop Games, a small team from Bristol, England. The game in question is Warborn, a tactical RPG where we will have a meca, a state-of-the-art war suit called Variable Armor, with which to go to battle in order to re-establish peace in the Auros system, which is in a situation of uncertainty due to the unbalanced political environment between factions.

In Warborn we will be able to choose between four commanders, each representative of a faction and with their own power, traits and style of play. The playing field will be divided into hexagonal squares through which we can move and position ourselves in the best way we can to cause maximum damage to our enemies. It will be possible to request reinforcements, inflict altered states, set traps or support allies, among other actions.

Now, how can we take advantage of the gameplay that Warborn proposes? Well, we will have several game modes, these being a Campaign mode, where we will witness the war of the Auros system from the point of view of four different commanders through 40 missions; a Skirmish mode, in which we will configure our own starting parameters to develop new tactics when competing against the game’s AI, a online multiplayer mode, to fight and beat players from all over the world in intense one-on-one games; and a Map editor, to create our own game boards to test with AI in Skirmish mode or online against our friends.

What do you think about the proposal of Warborn? The last title of Raredrop Games will be available on Nintendo Switch and on the other platforms from June 12 for a price of € 24.99 and with texts in Spanish, and, at least in the Japanese hybrid console, we will need to have 1.5 GB of internal storage to be able to download it. To finish, we leave you with its latest trailer so you can see the game in action. See you!

Warborn Gameplay Trailer

