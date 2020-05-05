Venezuelan midfielder Alejandro Guerra did not have a hard time criticizing Palmeiras in an interview last Monday. For the “El Drink Team” podcast, the player said, in a very angry way, that he does not feel valued or respected by the club.

Player had been training separately from the squad after being released (Cesar Greco)

– When I got injured and came back, they didn’t put me in anymore. I feel that here at Palmeiras they didn’t appreciate what I am. I say with all responsibility, because I said to them: ‘You don’t value me here’.

Lobo, as he is called, arrived at Palmeiras in 2017, after a highlight at Atlético Nacional, from Colombia. However, like Miguel Borja, it was not unanimous and was quite contested, by fans and coaches, who, most of the time, left him on the bench.

– When I arrived at Palmeiras, I was fine, I tell you I was fine. So much so that there were games on Data Fifa, but they told me not to go. When they say that it is because you are doing well, because they need you and want you inside the club. So, I didn’t play for the national team, but they didn’t put me to play and I called the director. ‘You said you want me and don’t put me to play. It seems like a lack of respect from you. ‘ They asked for calm, that I was angry. Did I make the sacrifice of not going to the national team and they didn’t put me to play? Guerra even asked for the topic to be changed, because he considers the topic “hot”, in the sense of controversial.

– I don’t talk about it, only with my family and friends. Do you know that device that is placed to measure your training? Do you know what they told me? ‘Stop, stop, your limit is over. We don’t need you to train any more ‘. I want to leave, I already expressed that. Unfortunately, there was a pandemic and the possibilities were over, but I said that I want to leave. I want to negotiate, but if I don’t play, it is very difficult to negotiate.

Finally, he also said that after the end of his loan with Bahia, he returned to São Paulo and has been training separately, which, according to him, is a lack of respect in every way. The player’s contract runs until the end of 2020.

– I was training separately, at another time. This is not done with anyone, it is a lack of respect, in every sense of the word. If the team trains in the morning, I train in the afternoon. If the team trains in the afternoon, I train in the morning – he finished.

