Germany was forced to cancel public events that would commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, but Berliners do not need ceremonies to remember the collapse – the scars of war are all around them.

Bullet holes in Berlin restaurant facade 27/04/2020 REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch

Downtown facades are disfigured by bullet holes and projectile damage, a reminder that Hitler’s Third Reich ended in a devastating defeat, not the liberation that is celebrated today.

Because of the coronavirus, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country’s president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, will remember May 8 “Liberation Day” by placing wreaths at the War and Dictatorship Memorial, which houses the tomb of the unknown soldier.

The event replaces a previously planned larger ceremony that would include foreign diplomats and youth, as well as a series of events, such as an art installation that documents the last days of the war and records the path to democracy that will now go online.

Nazism, the Holocaust and the devastation of war still shape German identity and policies.

“Today it can be said that we were freed from the Nazi dictatorship, but most Germans were defeated. They were perpetrators, not victims of Nazism,” said Bjoern Weigel, curator of the “75th Anniversary of the End of War” art project.

“It is necessary to pay attention to this differentiation to avoid that a myth (of victimization) is installed”.

