War of Wakanda is coming in August

As part of the Square Enix panel at E3, news of the video game “Marvel’s Avengers” has arrived, as planned. Specifically, content advances at the level of new mission tips and a roster of heroes that grows more and more.

The next content is “Cosmic Cube”, which arrives this June 22 and from which gameplay has advanced a lot. Then it will play, from summer onwards, “Wasteland Patrol”, in which we must stop an apocalypse and provides a new patrol mode and fights against replayable bosses, among other novelties. And then the big news will come with “War of Wakanda”. Yesterday, a preview of what Black Panther would look like in the game was shown. On this occasion, it has been possible to see in more detail its DCL

Of the latter they have shown an extended presentation trailer advancing the story in which it seems that the vibranium will be the element that will arrive at the war against Klaw, in a design very similar to that of the Marvel movies (with a final surprise).

The Cosmic Cube arrives at Marvel’s Avengers on June 22