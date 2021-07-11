War of Neighbors becomes the most watched on Netflix in Mexico

With each passing year Netflix is ​​expanding its horizons more, although new video-on-demand platforms have continuously begun to emerge that pretend to be its competition, the truth is that it will be difficult for someone to surpass it in its positioning. One of its great successes is that, although it has certain productions that reach anywhere in the world, there are some countries in which original content for the platform made in each region has already been generated.

Mexico is no exception, since some years ago films and series began to appear that have given much to talk about, as well as they achieved large numbers of viewers and fans. The genre and style of each production has been completely different, so far the most popular have been Club de Cuervos – 86%, La Casa de las Flores – 100%, Dark Desire – 60% and two seasons focused on different cases of History. of a Crime: Colosio – 70%.

The impact of each of these programs is reflected, above all, in social networks and how a character becomes so important or imitated, and although all these series had a fairly clear reception before the audience, now a new proposal has arrived that in just a couple of days that he has been on the platform, he has already divided the opinion of the critics, as well as that of the viewers themselves in a quite contrasting way.

Neighbor Wars – 60% is the new Mexican proposal that competes within the streaming giant with other productions such as Elite – 90%, which has just launched a new season. Although many comments emerged before its premiere on whether it seemed the type of Mexican comedies that reach the big screen, the reality is that its response within the platform has been so good that it has remained in the first place of the most seen on Netflix.

According to the list automatically generated by the platform where the 10 most popular productions among Mexican viewers are grouped, Neighbors War tops the list leaving in second, third and fourth place How to Train Your Dragon 3 – 97%, We are. – 100% and The Street of Terror, Part 2: 1978 – 95% respectively. This list does not define whether the series is good or not, but it does reflect the impact it has had on the Mexican audience.

What has helped the visualization of the series starring Ana Layevska and Vanessa Bauche is, on the one hand, the popularity of its cast and the promotion that the same actors have done individually, but on the other, the fact that So much conversation and debate has been generated about whether it is well done or whether it raises the classic stereotypes of social classes in Mexico, it draws the attention of many who want to have arguments in order to generate their own criteria.

Neighbors War presents two different families in many ways that begin to have conflicts due to the constant clash between the matriarchs; While some critics applauded the construction of his characters, others called it boring. The public, for its part, was also divided between those who punish their absurd stereotypes, while others say that it is the most fun they have seen.