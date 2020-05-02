In recent weeks, a multitude of warlike metaphors have been used in the barrage of headlines about health personnel and COVID-19: that if we fight in the trenches without enough ammunition; that if we fight against the enemy; that if we are at war.

But we are not at war, and certainly we have not enlisted in any army. We are doctors. What we do is work hard to keep our patients alive.

Are there similarities between treating a huge number of patients, afflicted with a life-threatening and highly contagious virus, and armed conflict against an invading adversary? Maybe. But the differences are just as important, if not more.

Adopting a war mentality essentially involves tolerating an “anything goes” attitude to emerge victorious, alea iacta est. Thoughtless tactics will have their place in real contention, but medicine should never be exercised in this way.

Of course, we all want to contain the virus as quickly as possible and treat as many sick people as we can. But doing so under a banner of war entails a lack of responsibility that exposes us, both doctors and patients, to an unbeatable level of risk.

In medicine, emergencies — even pandemics — are never an excuse for taking shortcuts. If meticulous analysis of our errors and omissions teaches us that it is that, even in the most critical of situations, we have to confirm the date of birth on all bracelets and review all the elements, one by one, of each healthcare protocol. In daily work, these procedures may seem futile and redundant, but thanks to them we do not operate on a healthy leg or put insulin on a patient who is not diabetic.

In times of crisis like today, when cortisol – the stress hormone – is fired and healthcare staff are exhausted and especially prone to distractions, it is more important than ever to follow basic safety protocols.

The war rhetoric, which permeates almost all the news about those who care for the patients of COVID-19, calls this logic into question. In desperation, he endorses the chaos and the suspension of the rule of law in exchange for a quick solution. It transmits a dangerous message.

On the other hand, using military language to describe the doctors’ sense of duty misrepresents and confuses the reality of our responsibilities. Until a few months ago, modern medicine professionals were certain that, whatever the patient’s illness, we did not risk our lives in the therapeutic act (although, of course, in the field of communicable infectious diseases there is always a minimal possibility of contagion).

Now doctors of all specialties have had to be recycled. All the health workers who strive to cure the sick deserve the applause and the utmost admiration, but it is up to the media to take care of their language so as not to imply, in any case, that sacrificing our lives is our natural task.

The war mentality requires that there be death, suffering and self-denial in the service of the country, but a pandemic should not require such sacrifice from health personnel. Young doctors who have not yet finished their degree should not feel coerced to risk their lives for the promise of martyrdom or glory. Older doctors, or those with previous pathologies, should be able to defend their interests without fear of any kind of “dishonorable relief.” In a war, the squad of soldiers may be ordered to launch into battle in precarious conditions and without the proper equipment, but applying that frame of mind to our circumstances is more damaging than beneficial. War is dangerous by definition, but danger should never be inherent in the hospital.

It should be recognized that the linguistic militarization of medicine is nothing new. Its introduction into Western medical discourse is attributed to the physician Thomas Sydenham (posthumously anointed as the “English Hippocrates”), who wrote, in his Observationes Medicae of 1676, that “a battle must be waged against a cohort of bloodthirsty pests, which it is not a battle for the lazy and the lazy ». It is not the first time that military jargon loans have been used: the 1918 flu epidemic hit the United States just as the country was at war. Nor is it surprising that the riotous outbreak of a deadly disease was then described as an “invasion”, an “attack” and a “danger comparable to poison gas shells.”

Despite their age, these warlike metaphors have not perished. The problem with misusing living metaphors is that they can influence our thinking and behavior. As George Lakoff and Mark Johnson state in Metaphors we live by, “The heart of the metaphor is deduction … [y] Since we reason with metaphors, the metaphors we use largely determine how we live life. “

So we have to be very careful in the words we choose to describe our work; and the same must be done by others.

In no way do I mean to imply that we doctors are not brave. All the health professionals I know go out of their way to help the sick, to the best of their ability, and to contain the epidemic. And we are more than willing to fight — against insurers, hospital managers and legislators — to equip ourselves with the necessary means.

Every evening at seven o’clock, from thousands of balconies, windows and terraces a collective roar erupts, a hubbub of peals, chimes and exclamations of all kinds, bringing a moment of life back to the empty streets of New York. I listen to it from my room, where I have been in quarantine for almost a week, recovering from the virus that has tormented my hospital for more than a month. I am still too weak to join the cry of gratitude, but I fully share the sentiment. After all, the work we do involves undeniable strength, immense honor, and inconceivable sacrifice.

Adina Wise

