War is coming. Trailer and poster for season 2 of ‘See’

Apple TV + presents the official trailer and poster of the second season of ‘See’. The first of its eight episodes will premiere globally on Friday, August 27, with new episodes available every Friday thereafter.

This second season features Dave Bautista (‘Guardians of the Galaxy’) as a great signing as Edo Voss, the brother of Jason Momoa’s character, Baba Voss. Also again starring Alfre Woodard or Sylvia Hoeks, other performers joining this new season are Eden Epstein (‘Sweetbitter’), Tom Mison (‘Watchmen’), Hoon Lee (‘Warrior’), Olivia Cheng (‘Warrior ‘), David Hewlett (‘ The Shape of Water ‘) and Tamara Tunie (‘ Flight ‘).

‘See’ takes place in a brutal and primitive future, hundreds of years after all of humanity has lost their sense of sight. In the second season we find Baba Voss (Momoa) fighting to reunite his family and protect it from the war that threatens to break out between the Kingdom of Paya and the Republic of Trivantia. Despite his efforts, his wife and children, who can see, end up on the front lines of the conflict, where they will draw the attention of Baba’s long-lost brother, Edo Voss (Baptist), a powerful and calculating Trivantian general whose hatred for his brother , which has only increased over the years, will put them in grave danger.

The second season of ‘See’ executive producers are Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe and Jonathan Tropper, the latter also serving as showrunner. The series, whose third season has even already been shot, is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

‘See’ has become a public favorite since its premiere on Apple TV + in November 2019. Many professionals work on the series, in front of and behind the cameras, blind or visually impaired, and was recognized for its portrayal of the blind with the Seal of Authentic Representation Award from the Ruderman Family Foundation in 2020.

