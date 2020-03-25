Italy has dawned with shocking news. The cover of Tuttosport opens with a phrase that has attracted attention: “You don’t play anymore”. This does not mean that the remainder of the season is suspended in Serie A, but expresses the fear that the clubs have at the moment. During the virtual assembly of Series A there was a crossing of statements between the clubs of the Italian league, especially between Agnelli (Juventus) and Lotito (Lazio).

Lazio’s top president wants to resume the competition as soon as possible, while that of Juventus and other teams begin to get the idea that the league could end as it is without a single match being played. Have you seen the data? I speak with the professionals, those who are in the front line, not with the teams, “Lotito told Agnelli.

The Juventus president did not bite his tongue and replied: “Of course: now you are also an expert virologist«. The truth is that the situation in Italy due to COVID-19 is extreme, people are in quarantine and positive for coronavirus are increasing. After the assembly, the presidents were resigned since they do not know when Series A will resume and if it will be done.

The decision, Like in Spain, is in the hands of the Italian government that will decide based on the evolution of the pandemic. In fact, the Naples that had planned to return to training shortly has had to cancel them without a return date.

Today the situation is complicated, some experts assure that there will be no soccer until 2021. That is why among certain Serie A clubs Fear has begun to grow that he may not play again in the remainder of the season and, therefore, the league would end as it is now: Juventus champion, with Lazio, Inter and Atalanta to Champions, Rome to Europa League and Lecce, Spal and Brescia would descend.