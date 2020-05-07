coronavirus. “data-reactid =” 32 “> A war veteran was forced to celebrate his 107th birthday without his family due to the confinement measures imposed by the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Reg Lewis was unable to celebrate that milestone with his loved ones due to restrictions in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Instead, residents and staff at the Forder Lane House nursing home in Dartington, Devon threw her a party.

Lewis, who experienced first-hand the action in Singapore and India during World War II and only stopped working when he turned 93, celebrated with a birthday cake.

Reg Lewis survived the Spanish flu epidemic. (SWNS)

Christine Candlish, CEO of South Devon Rural Housing, the company that owns the residence, said, “Everyone appreciates Reg and the staff is delighted to see him mark another year in his incredible catalog of personal milestones.”

“The current health emergency is putting additional pressure on the staff and residents of our community, especially their loved ones, who cannot visit them.”

“Our priority is to protect our residents and keep them safe during this difficult time, but the people around Reg will also make sure he has a good time celebrating his birthday with friends.”

Reg Lewis celebrates his 107th birthday. (SWNS)

Lewis, who was born in Shropshire a year before the start of World War I, lived through the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic and was 21 years old when Hitler came to power in Germany. During his life he has witnessed the passage of 21 prime ministers and 4 monarchs.

Lewis ran his own butcher business in the county until he was called up to serve in World War II with the Royal Devon Yeomanry artillery brigade in Singapore and India.

Upon returning to England, he received a phone call from the officer under whose orders he served in Singapore, who offered him the opportunity to manage a farm in Holne, a town outside Dartmoor.

Lewis ran the farm for 20 years, until they sold it. He then returned to work as a butcher in the Torbay area, and eventually retired at the age of 93.

He moved to the Forder Lane House residence in 2018 and the staff says he likes to participate in daily activities like tai chi and that he plays cards with family and other residents in his spare time.

Lewis has three children: his daughters Gill and Sylvia are 75 and 79, respectively, and their son Mike is 72.

Mike said, “We are absolutely in love with the residence and the care they give Reg. Dad is very happy at Forder Lane House and tells us that he is very well cared for.”