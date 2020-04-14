WAR DOGS – DIE BY MY SWORD

Old memories, old battles, tape recordings on double decks, litrons and dressed cigarettes, street times, colleagues and elastic pants, patches on the jackets and shirts of your favorite groups, are crowded in my head. It was the mid-80s and heavy metal gulped in youth, some of us emerged unscathed while many others embraced new fashions and denied rock, bad lightning breaks… they miss it. It has rained a lot since then, many changes in the metal, numerous variants and ways of seeing our roll, but despite all those changes, bands with the old flag continue to come out, with that eighties flag that bands like Iron still wear with pride today Maiden, Judas Priest and a long etc.

It has been putting this »DIE BY MY SWORD» of the ilicitanos WAR DOGS and remembering those glorious days because, by their sound and style, they make clear their influences and not only those of the great classics, also of new bands of sound eighties like VISIGOTH, which will undoubtedly remind you, since Alberto Rodríguez sings in a record quite similar to Jake Rogers.

WAR DOGS were formed in 2015 and released a self-titled EP of six songs in 2018, very well received, with some great songs that already showed the good work of this young band, now they return with their debut in the form of a long play and with a production much more powerful and according to his talent.

They open the album with the namesake »Die By My Sword,» a song loaded with good riffs, guitars dubbed by Eduardo Anton and Enrique Mas and some very Maiden solos. Good start… »Castle Of Pain» would make a dead man move. The rhythmic base formed by José. V. Aldeguer on drums and above all the omnipresent Manuel Molina on bass (tremendous about this kid) they do a fantastic job on the whole album, and there is not only room for heavy metal here, in “Wings Of Fire” speed Metal is present and reminds me of groups like RIOT, on each track you can clearly hear each instrument and the good level of its musicians.

»Master Of Revenge» has an entry that will remind you of the Ozzy classic, »Bark At The Moon«, great guitar melodies and Alberto in his line, rounding off the theme with style. »Kill The Past» is based on a Great chorus in another song full of epics. In “Ready To Strike” again his crazy speed and Manuel Stable of avant-garde in a breakthrough theme. »The Shark» is a tribute and tribute to the late Mark Sheldon of MANILLA ROAD, another of his influences, sung in a duet between Alberto and Bryan Patrick, current singer of the mythical band, his refrain will live in your head for several days, from the best of the album. »The Lights Are On (But Bovody, s Home)» is another epic theme, loaded with rhythm changes and fantastic guitars, which links to »Gorgon Eyes» speeding up the pace again, a facet in which they are overwhelming, impossible to stay still and to finish »Wrath Of Theseus», epic until saying enough, showing us again the great level of both guitarists.

Fantastic debut album by this young band, which will have to be followed closely in future releases. If you like heavy metal from the eighties from bands like VISIGOTH, you will certainly enjoy your time with these dogs of war.

WAR DOGS – DIE BY MY SWORD

2020-04-14

9 Final Note

Readers score: (0 Votes)

0.0