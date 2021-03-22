War between the Andalusian PP and Genoa after the victory of Pablo Casado’s candidate, Virginia Pérez

The XV provincial congress of the PP of Seville that was held this past Saturday has triggered an open war between the two candidates to take over the leadership of the party at the regional level. On the one hand is Virginia Perez, provisional winner of the primaries to take over the presidency of the Sevillian PP after getting 1,176 votes; for the other, Juan Avila, current mayor of Carmona and who was running as the alternative to Pérez’s candidacy, which received 742 votes. The first was the candidate proposed by the leader of the national PP, Pablo Casado; the second was supported by the president of the Board, Juanma Moreno.

Both went to the polls already amid serious accusations of “irregularities” and “favoritism” to the Genoa candidate by her rival, Juan Avila, which yesterday translated into a real threat of filing an “avalanche of complaints” after learning of the results that, according to the candidate of the Board, translate into a “historical fraud” that it had already been warning for days because “hundreds of current affiliates have not been able to exercise their right to vote in a clear maneuver to hijack the democracy of this congress.”

According Avila, the organizing committee “decided to fill” the electoral college of the capital with security guards, “placing a barrier on the top floor to prevent access by members.” “It is something that violates not only the dignity of the affiliates but also the powers of the polling station,” he argued, while calling it “shame” that he was denied “even the passage of affiliates whose names were recorded in the electoral rolls. “. That is why, added the mayor of Carmona, there were “a large number of candidates for electioneering who have seen their names on Virginia Pérez’s lists without having filled out or signed any document.”

“This announcement of challenges and appeals entails the non-recognition of the results of a process clearly designed and rigged to favor the candidacy of the president, irregularly eliminating voters and candidates for delegates in the constituencies where it was convenient for them to Virginia Perez, and irregularly introducing voters and candidates for election in those constituencies where he could maintain absolute control, “the candidate detailed in a statement. For this reason, Ávila’s candidacy does not recognize the results released on Saturday in which Virginia Pérez’s candidacy is winner of this process, which it describes as “clearly illegal due to the enormous accumulation of irregularities committed since its convocation.”

For her part, Virginia Pérez, the candidate supported by Genoa, expressed her satisfaction when she learned about the results of the primaries and highlighted “the fantastic behavior that all the militants have had in all the polls installed in the municipalities of the province.” In his opinion, “the result obtained is a sample of the effort made by the provincial leadership and many colleagues from the capital and the province, who in the end endorse a job well done and the effort of many hours.”

However, despite the fact that this Sunday, at the close of this edition (11pm), he had not answered the accusations and warnings of his rival, he had defended hours before the “scrupulous” work of the organizing committee in voting, denying a “breaking off” of the party or between his sector and that of the mayor of Carmona and also a candidate for the provincial presidency, because in his opinion there is no “irreconcilable” situation between both parties.

Results will be confirmed on Saturday

Virginia Pérez, who has the support of Genoa, will foreseeably repeat as president of the PP of Seville and will be the only candidate who will go to the congress next Saturday, when the new executive committee will be formed, since it has obtained 22.6% more votes in the first round and the statutes of the party indicate that if a candidate obtains 15% more, he will go to the conclave alone. Pérez has called to “look towards the 27th with more force than ever.”