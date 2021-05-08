wants zero emissions by 2040

05/08/2021 at 8:33 AM CEST

While Spain has set itself the goal of becoming emissions neutral by 2050 and reducing its emissions by 23% by 2030 (compared to 1990), the Canary Islands are more ambitious. The Atlantic archipelago is clear that to prosper and face climate change it must be achieve emissions neutrality a decade before the rest of the State: in 2040. To do this, it wants to reduce emissions by 37% in 2030, compared to 2010, when the maximum peak was recorded.

“It would not make sense to have the same temporary objective & rdquor ;, as the Canarian councilor for Ecological Transition, Antonio Valbuena, assures, given that climate change is expected to be much more virulent in this archipelago, with consequences that are far from those suffered by the rest of autonomous communities. The Canarian government is already preparing its draft bill to be debated in the island Parliament.

The recent state Climate Change Law, approved with a delay of almost a decade, according to experts in the field, it falls short of the Canary Islands. In fact, within the European panorama, Spain is one of the least ambitious countries when it comes to setting the end of its emissions.

“It is worrying that a law of this scope does not have special consideration for the Canary Islands as an ultraperipheral and archipelagic region & rdquor ;, points out the oceanographer of the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Aridane González.

And it is that this new legislation, which will regulate the action of Spain in the face of global warming in the next 40 years – in principle the objectives are until 2050 -, totally ignores the particularities that exist in the island territories, which, on the other hand , will be the most affected by this phenomenon.

In fact, it also does not take the Balearic Islands into account, despite the fact that the Mediterranean is going to be one of the most affected regions of the planet. According to experts, in the coming years this sea will turn into a hot soup, in which the atmospheric balance will be very difficult to maintain. Already in recent years its temperature has risen one and a half degrees above pre-industrial times, and it is expected that by 2100 the maximum temperature will rise to no less than 3.3 degrees.

For the regional councilor, however, it is not a problem that the distinctions of the Canary Islands are not reflected in the legal text that the Congress of Deputies has promoted. “The law has national coverage and, as such, emphasizes the fragility of the state as a whole & rdquor ;, insists the counselor, who emphasizes that it will be the regional regulations that will fill in these regulatory deficiencies. “It serves us as a starting point, and as an impulse for our law,” insists Aridane González.

More mitigation than adaptation

The new state law is merely “mitigating” in nature. This is what Abel López, geographer and member of the Chair for Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilient Cities at the University of La Laguna (ULL) believes, that although he considers the national law a good starting point, it falls short.

According to the researcher, who adds to González’s words, This new regulation does not have a clear utility for the Islands for his lack of “ambition”. “What we need is to work on adaptation to climate change as a way to guarantee the consequences of it & rdquor ;, explains the researcher, who recalls that the impact of this phenomenon on the Islands will put in check” a sector as vulnerable as the tourism & rdquor ;.

On the one hand, Spain intends to reduce its net emissions by 23% between now and 2030, which represents 222 million tons of carbon dioxide. While in the Canary Islands the objective is to reduce its emissions by 37% compared to 2010 –when the maximum peak took place, although the current figures are not far from that reference year–. The state government will invest a total of 200,000 million euros in these next nine years to achieve progress in the climate neutrality that is intended for 2050. In other words, by then it is intended that Spain’s emissions will be below its capacity to capture them through carbon sinks (forests and oceans).

Cities without gasoline

The state objective revolves around a single carbon source: the car. And it is that practically 30% of greenhouse gas emissions in Spain (with data from 2019) are produced by the transport sector, and a large part of the road. For this reason, the law advocates a total change in the fleet by 2050.

The goal is that in that year there will not be a single gasoline or diesel car circulating, that is, that what prevails are electric vehicles. To achieve this, the industry must stop selling these cars in just 19 years, that is, by 2040.

Greenhouse gas emissions in the Canary Islands are very few, barely representing 0.1% of the world total. “Greenhouse gases are not the problem; We are going to pay the debts of other territories at a higher price, & rdquor; insists Valbuena.

The Climate Change Law has another aspect, and it is to give a decisive boost to renewables. The electricity sector currently represents slightly less than 14% of greenhouse gas emissions in Spain, so changing the way this energy is captured may also favor mitigation.

The regulatory text contemplates increasing the penetration of renewable energies to 42% (compared to the current 20%) in 2030, achieving that by then, electricity generation is 74% renewable (compared to the current 40%). “The objectives of the law are achievable & rdquor ;, indicates González, who estimates that in Spain we have enough potential for this.

The same suggests López, who even points out that “given the rapid speed at which climate change is advancing, we could say that they are scarce & rdquor ;. “To be able to take the lead, we need to get ahead of him and be very ambitious with the goals we set ourselves & rdquor ;, explains López.

In the case of the oceanographer of the ULPGC, the concern is that “since it is such a transversal law (as it should be) it is diluted or an attempt is made to modify each legislature with changes of governments & rdquor ;. It should be remembered that other countries such as the United Kingdom have set the emission reduction for 2030 at 78% and that even the European Union has set a more ambitious goal than that of Spain, at a 55% reduction.

The Canary Islands, however, know their weaknesses and that is why bet on its own legislation that can pilot the necessary paradigm shift required by the climate emergency for the next few years. Valbuena hopes that by the end of the year the Archipelago can have its own legislation that will allow it not only to mitigate its small contribution to global warming, but also to be specially aimed at adapting it to the extreme living conditions to which it is going to be doomed climate change.

